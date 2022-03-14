Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,589 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,132 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,068,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 25.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 114.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 242,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMIC. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

