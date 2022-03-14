Sippican Capital Advisors Has $982,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.11. The stock had a trading volume of 177,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,900. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

