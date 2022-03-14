Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases 8,522 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in nCino were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in nCino by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,767,000 after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 495,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $4.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 123,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,200. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

