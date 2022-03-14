Sippican Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $233.83. The stock had a trading volume of 51,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,204. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

