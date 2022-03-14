Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 1,350 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises approximately 2.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after buying an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Barclays boosted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

CF Industries stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,698. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,726 shares of company stock valued at $112,531,148. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

