Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 510 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 129.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 41.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.03. The company had a trading volume of 68,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

