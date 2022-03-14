Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 62,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

