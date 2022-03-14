Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 203932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price target on Small Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$73.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.