Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target Lowered to $8.30 at Dawson James

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Dawson James from $11.40 to $8.30 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $178.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $54,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

