SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading Up 38.5% This Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003760 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $678,166.99 and $153,985.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.88 or 0.06595118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,928.18 or 0.99863041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041110 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.