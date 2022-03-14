SpartanNash (SPTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 31st

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

SPTN opened at $30.48 on Monday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

