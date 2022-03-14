SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

MDYV opened at $67.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

