SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 389.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $84.61 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $149.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.