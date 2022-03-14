SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $70.02 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

