Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $891.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,068.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,366.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.63 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

