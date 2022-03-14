Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 248.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $411,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in NetApp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,036 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,623. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP opened at $84.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

NetApp Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.