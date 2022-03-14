Spire Wealth Management Sells 516 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.25% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.05 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44.

