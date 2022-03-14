Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in February

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the February 13th total of 321,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,023,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SRUUF traded down 0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 14.17. 957,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,983. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust has a fifty-two week low of 7.50 and a fifty-two week high of 15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of 11.69.

Get Sprott Physical Uranium Trust alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.