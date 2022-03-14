Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Key Tronic worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTCC opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. Key Tronic Co. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

