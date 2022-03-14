Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,479 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 490.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,472 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LSI Industries by 249.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LSI Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $251,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of LYTS opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $184.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

