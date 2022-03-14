Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 87,070 Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.69. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Sesen Bio Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

