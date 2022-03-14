Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in StarTek were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRT shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on StarTek in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.11 on Monday. StarTek, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

