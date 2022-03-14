Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 26,901 Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,901 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 233,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 615.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMI opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.68. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

