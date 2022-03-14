Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOS. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XOS alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. Xos Inc has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

XOS Profile (Get Rating)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.