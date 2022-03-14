Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the February 13th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SGBLY opened at $10.88 on Monday. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

