Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STAN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.99) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 609.86 ($7.99).

LON STAN opened at GBX 487.60 ($6.39) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 474.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

