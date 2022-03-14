State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $91,353,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,872 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

