State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.76 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 225.88 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.