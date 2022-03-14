State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,575 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of PRA Group worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,792,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 46,947.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,366 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $43.22 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

