Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 840.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

SCS opened at $11.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 527.32%.

Steelcase Profile (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.