Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.690-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $866.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.21. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 63,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 61,411 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

