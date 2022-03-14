Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$13.75

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.79.

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

