Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DYN opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.54. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

