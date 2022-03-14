Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,367 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,078% compared to the typical volume of 201 put options.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE ORCC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,132. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,434,000 after acquiring an additional 196,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,048 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,424,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,403,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,189,000 after buying an additional 330,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after buying an additional 395,770 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

