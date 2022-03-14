StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $191.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.53. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 38.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

