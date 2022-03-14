StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.30 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.
Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.