StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.30 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

