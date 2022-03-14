StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FUNC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get First United alerts:

Shares of FUNC opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, analysts expect that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 28.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First United by 660.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About First United (Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.