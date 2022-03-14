StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.46 and a beta of 0.34. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 2,202.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PCTEL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PCTEL by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PCTEL by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 39,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

