StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
