StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 758,400 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 88,980 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

