StockNews.com Upgrades Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $930.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

