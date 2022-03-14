StockNews.com Upgrades Model N (NYSE:MODN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Model N stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.80 million, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $42.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $90,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Model N by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,832 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 15.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 162,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

