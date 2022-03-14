Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $637,000 Stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.47% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $3,680,000.

Shares of USL stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $42.61.

