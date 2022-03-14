Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Randall Wheeler Sells 1,604 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RGR traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,135. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $832,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

