Summit X LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,214,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after buying an additional 458,665 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 411,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 269,303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after buying an additional 268,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2,538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 236,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 227,584 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,714 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $87.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

