Summit X LLC Purchases 2,717 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.3% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,903,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $424.03. The company had a trading volume of 233,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,936. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

