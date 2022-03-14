Summit X LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 37,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $307.12. The stock had a trading volume of 53,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.13 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.