Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.21.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

