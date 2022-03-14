Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) PT Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

