SVB Leerink Comments on Amedisys, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $149.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

