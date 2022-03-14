SVB Leerink Comments on Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.71) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of KROS opened at $51.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,366,425.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,274 shares of company stock worth $2,077,553 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

